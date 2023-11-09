The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) square off against a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Cajun Field.

On offense, Louisiana ranks 54th in the FBS with 406.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 80th in total defense (386.9 yards allowed per contest). Southern Miss' defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, allowing 416.8 total yards per game, which ranks 24th-worst. On offense, it ranks 77th with 368.6 total yards per contest.

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPNU, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Louisiana vs. Southern Miss Key Statistics

Louisiana Southern Miss 406.0 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.6 (84th) 386.9 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.8 (103rd) 197.8 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.6 (60th) 208.2 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.0 (92nd) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (43rd) 15 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (56th)

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 492 yards (54.7 ypg) on 73 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has racked up 611 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt six times.

Peter LeBlanc's leads his squad with 375 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 23 receptions (out of 35 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has caught 24 passes for 313 yards (34.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Robert Williams has compiled 24 catches for 313 yards, an average of 34.8 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles leads Southern Miss with 1,746 yards on 143-of-271 passing with nine touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 163 times for 812 yards (90.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has racked up 369 yards (on 55 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston paces his team with 460 receiving yards on 27 catches with four touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has caught 31 passes and compiled 450 receiving yards (50.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tiaquelin Mims' 32 grabs (on 51 targets) have netted him 369 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Louisiana or Southern Miss gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.