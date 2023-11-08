Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The contests in a Wednesday college basketball schedule sure to please include the Le Moyne Dolphins taking on the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Dayton Flyers vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: XL Center
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
How to Watch Dayton vs. UConn
- TV: SNY
Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carmichael Arena
- Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Le Moyne Dolphins vs. No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: CU Events Center
- Location: Boulder, Colorado
How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Southern Jaguars vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
How to Watch Southern vs. Texas
- TV: LHN
Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Hawaii vs. Stanford
- TV: Pac-12 Network
