Union Berlin versus SSC Napoli is one of many strong options on today's UEFA Champions League schedule.

In terms of live coverage, we've got what you need to know about today's UEFA Champions League action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today

Watch SSC Napoli vs Union Berlin

Union Berlin is on the road to face SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica

Benfica makes the trip to match up with Real Sociedad at Reale Arena.

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs RC Lens

RC Lens is on the road to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Watch FC Salzburg vs Inter Milan

Inter Milan makes the trip to play FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch FC Copenhagen vs Manchester United

Manchester United travels to match up with FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray makes the trip to match up with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Watch Real Madrid vs SC Braga

SC Braga travels to play Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Watch Arsenal FC vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC is on the road to play Arsenal FC at Emirates Stadium in London.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.