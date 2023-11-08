The Tulane Green Wave (1-0) take on the Nicholls Colonels (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Tulane Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane vs. Nicholls 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels put up an average of 58.1 points per game last year, only 2.4 fewer points than the 60.5 the Green Wave allowed to opponents.

When Nicholls allowed fewer than 66.4 points last season, it went 3-4.

Last year, the Green Wave recorded 5.5 fewer points per game (66.4) than the Colonels allowed (71.9).

Tulane had a 10-1 record last season when putting up more than 71.9 points.

Tulane Schedule