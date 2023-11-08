The Dallas Mavericks, Tim Hardaway Jr. included, square off versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Hardaway tallied 21 points and six rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 117-102 win against the Magic.

In this article, we break down Hardaway's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-104)

Over 15.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+134)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last year, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Raptors allowed 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, 10th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Raptors allowed 26.2 per contest last year, ranking them 25th in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 17 4 2 0 0 0 0 11/4/2022 19 6 2 3 2 0 1

