The Southern Jaguars (0-1) take on the Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Moody Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

Southern vs. Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars' 57.5 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allowed to opponents.

Southern went 15-8 last season when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.

Last year, the 72.9 points per game the Longhorns averaged were 12.6 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).

Texas went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Last season, the Longhorns had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.

The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points lower than the Longhorns given up to their opponents (37.4%).

Southern Schedule