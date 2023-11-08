How to Watch the Southern vs. Texas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Southern Jaguars (0-1) take on the Texas Longhorns (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Moody Center. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Southern vs. Texas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars' 57.5 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 57.4 the Longhorns allowed to opponents.
- Southern went 15-8 last season when allowing fewer than 72.9 points.
- Last year, the 72.9 points per game the Longhorns averaged were 12.6 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
- Texas went 23-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- Last season, the Longhorns had a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents made.
- The Jaguars' 32.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.7 percentage points lower than the Longhorns given up to their opponents (37.4%).
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 85-53
|Ferrell Center
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
