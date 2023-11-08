The New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) are dealing with four players on the injury report, including CJ McCollum, ahead of a Wednesday, November 8 game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) at Target Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans' last contest on Monday ended in a 134-116 loss to the Nuggets. The Pelicans got a team-high 31 points from Jordan Hawkins in the loss.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 18.0 3.5 6.5 Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles)

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and BSNO

