The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) host the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max, with both teams back in action after a vistory. The Panthers took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT and Max
Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-140) Capitals (+115) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers are 4-2 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Florida has a 3-2 record (winning 60.0% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in five of 11 games this season.

Capitals Betting Insights

This season the Capitals have won two of the six games in which they've been an underdog.

This season Washington has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Capitals have a 46.5% chance to win.

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals just twice this season.

Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info

Panthers vs. Capitals Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 31 (25th) Goals 19 (31st) 32 (11th) Goals Allowed 30 (6th) 5 (25th) Power Play Goals 3 (30th) 11 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (12th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 2.8 average goals per game add up to 31 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Panthers rank 11th in total goals against, giving up 2.9 goals per game (32 total) in league play.

The team is ranked 19th in goal differential at -1.

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked scoring offense (19 total goals, 1.9 per game).

The Capitals are one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 30 goals (three per game) to rank sixth.

Their -11 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

