How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (7-1) hope to build on a five-game home win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Warriors Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction
|Nuggets vs Warriors Player Props
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 51.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.3%).
- Denver is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 13th.
- The Nuggets average 6.6 more points per game (117.0) than the Warriors allow (110.4).
- Denver has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Golden State has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Warriors' 116.1 points per game are 10.0 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 106.1 points, Golden State is 4-0.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, the Nuggets scored 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they did in road games (112.2).
- When playing at home, Denver surrendered 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than when playing on the road (115.3).
- The Nuggets drained 12.4 treys per game with a 39.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they averaged on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors averaged 119.7 points per game at home last season, and 118.2 away.
- In 2022-23, the Warriors gave up 10.8 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (122.5).
- The Warriors drained more 3-pointers at home (17.1 per game) than away (16.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than on the road (37.9%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Draymond Green
|Out
|Personal
|Gary Payton II
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.