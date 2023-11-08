Scottie Barnes and Luka Doncic are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Toronto Raptors and the Dallas Mavericks play at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (beginning at 8:30 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and TSN

BSSW and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: +102) 8.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +108)

The 28.5 points prop total set for Doncic on Wednesday is 12.5 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (41.0).

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Wednesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) equals his season-long assist average.

Doncic's 6.0 made three-pointers per game is 2.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Get Dončić gear at Fanatics!

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +110) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Wednesday's over/under for Tim Hardaway Jr. is 15.5. That's 2.5 less than his season average.

He has averaged 5.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He 3.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: -118)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Wednesday is 4.0 lower than his season scoring average of 12.5.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 6.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -122) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +118) 1.5 (Over: -122)

Barnes' 21.0 points per game are 0.5 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 8.7 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).

Barnes averages 6.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Barnes has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dennis Schroder Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +104)

Dennis Schroder's 15.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Schroder has averaged 9.0 assists per game this year, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (7.5).

Schroder's 3.3 made three-pointers per game is 1.8 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.