How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) will host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) after winning three home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Raptors Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|Mavericks vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Raptors Prediction
|Mavericks vs Raptors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Dallas has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 23rd best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank sixth.
- The 120.7 points per game the Mavericks average are 13.3 more points than the Raptors give up (107.4).
- Dallas is 6-1 when scoring more than 107.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, the Mavericks posted 2.3 more points per game (115.4) than they did when playing on the road (113.1).
- Dallas gave up 112.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.6 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, the Mavericks fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 14.9 treys per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 15.5 per game with a 37.6% percentage on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Maxi Kleber
|Questionable
|Toe
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.