The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) are favored (by 5.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and TSN

BSSW and TSN Live Stream:

Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Raptors 109

Mavericks vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 5.5)

Mavericks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-7.6)

Mavericks (-7.6) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.7

Both the Mavericks and the Raptors have covered the spread 57.1% of the time this season, resulting in a 4-3-0 ATS record for the Mavs and a 4-3-0 record for the Raps.

Neither Dallas nor Toronto has covered this season when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Wednesday's line (Mavs as favorites by 5.5 or more and Raps as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Dallas does it more often (71.4% of the time) than Toronto (42.9%).

The Mavericks have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-0) this season, higher than the .250 winning percentage for the Raptors as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are giving up 114.1 points per game this season (17th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well offensively, putting up 120.7 points per contest (fifth-best).

Dallas is averaging 41.9 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest (15th-ranked).

So far this season, the Mavericks rank 22nd in the league in assists, dishing out 24.3 per game.

Dallas ranks fourth-best in the NBA by averaging just 12.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 11th in the league (14.9 per contest).

The Mavericks have been shining in terms of three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (17) and second-best in three-point percentage (39.4%).

