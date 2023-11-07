Best Bets & Odds for the Ohio vs. Buffalo Game – Tuesday, November 7
MAC opponents will do battle when the Ohio Bobcats (6-3) battle the Buffalo Bulls (3-6) at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.
When and Where is Ohio vs. Buffalo?
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Buffalo, New York
- Venue: UB Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Ohio 25, Buffalo 20
- Ohio has a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).
- The Bobcats are 3-1 (winning 75% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.
- Buffalo has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Bulls have been at least a +220 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 73.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Buffalo (+7)
- Against the spread, Ohio is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).
- In Buffalo's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bulls have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44)
- Three of Ohio's games this season have gone over Tuesday's total of 44 points.
- In the Buffalo's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Tuesday's total of 44.
- The over/under for the matchup of 44 is 2.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio (21.8 points per game) and Buffalo (24.4 points per game).
Splits Tables
Ohio
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.5
|44.8
|50.3
|Implied Total AVG
|28.6
|28.8
|28.5
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
Buffalo
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.4
|51.3
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31
|29.8
|32
|ATS Record
|5-4-0
|1-3-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|1-1
|1-3
