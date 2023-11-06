Monday's game at Fertitta Center has the Houston Cougars (0-0) going head to head against the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 6). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-52 win as our model heavily favors Houston.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe vs. Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UL Monroe vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 82, UL Monroe 52

Spread & Total Prediction for UL Monroe vs. Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Houston (-29.6)

Houston (-29.6) Computer Predicted Total: 133.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UL Monroe Performance Insights

Last year UL Monroe averaged 67.4 points per game (289th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.8 points per contest (166th-ranked).

The Warhawks grabbed 31.8 rebounds per game (178th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.2 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

UL Monroe ranked 211th in college basketball with 12.6 assists per game.

With 11.9 turnovers per game, the Warhawks ranked 189th in the country. They forced 12.0 turnovers per contest, which ranked 165th in college basketball.

The Warhawks were 149th in college basketball with 7.6 treys per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 122nd with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

UL Monroe allowed 7.8 treys per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 34.6% three-point percentage (242nd-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, UL Monroe took 62.9% two-pointers (accounting for 68.1% of the team's buckets) and 37.1% from beyond the arc (31.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.