Monday's game that pits the Tulane Green Wave (0-0) versus the Nicholls State Colonels (0-0) at Devlin Fieldhouse is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-69 in favor of Tulane, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Devlin Fieldhouse

Tulane vs. Nicholls State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 83, Nicholls State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Nicholls State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-14.2)

Tulane (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Tulane Performance Insights

Tulane was the 19th-best squad in the country in points scored (79.9 per game) but 19th-worst in points allowed (77.2) last year.

The Green Wave were 283rd in college basketball in rebounds per game (29.9) and -2-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4) last year.

Tulane was 24th-best in college basketball in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

The Green Wave were 125th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.8 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage (33.8%) last season.

Tulane was the third-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers conceded (9.5 per game) and 295th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.7%) last year.

Last season, the Green Wave attempted 61.9% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.1% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72% of the Green Wave's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28% were 3-pointers.

