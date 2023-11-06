The Southern Jaguars face the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

Southern vs. Baylor 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars scored 6.0 fewer points per game last year (57.5) than the Bears gave up (63.5).

Southern went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 11.5 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).

Baylor went 18-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.

Last season, the Bears had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents knocked down.

The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 38.9% the Bears' opponents shot last season.

Southern Schedule