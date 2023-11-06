How to Watch the Southern vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars face the Baylor Bears at Ferrell Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Southern vs. Baylor 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars scored 6.0 fewer points per game last year (57.5) than the Bears gave up (63.5).
- Southern went 15-7 last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
- Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Bears recorded were 11.5 more points than the Jaguars gave up (60.3).
- Baylor went 18-7 last season when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- Last season, the Bears had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.5% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Jaguars' opponents knocked down.
- The Jaguars shot 32.7% from the field, 6.2% lower than the 38.9% the Bears' opponents shot last season.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.