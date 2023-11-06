The Denver Nuggets (6-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on November 6, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Pelicans, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

New Orleans is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Pelicans' 108.2 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 104.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 104.7 points, New Orleans is 3-1.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pelicans scored 114.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 113.8.

At home, the Pelicans gave up 109.9 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 115.

The Pelicans knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.6 per game) than away (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.5%) than on the road (35.3%).

Pelicans Injuries