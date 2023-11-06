The Denver Nuggets (6-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO. The over/under is 223.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ALT and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 223.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.
  • The average over/under for New Orleans' contests this season is 219.2, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • New Orleans has gone 4-2-0 ATS this year.
  • The Pelicans have won in each of the two contests they've played as underdogs this season.
  • New Orleans has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New Orleans has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Pelicans vs Nuggets Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 3 42.9% 114.6 222.8 104.7 215.7 224.9
Pelicans 3 50% 108.2 222.8 111 215.7 225.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • The Pelicans put up an average of 108.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 104.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 104.7 points, New Orleans is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Pelicans and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 4-2 0-0 2-4
Nuggets 4-3 2-2 2-5

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Pelicans Nuggets
108.2
Points Scored (PG)
 114.6
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-0
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-0
111
Points Allowed (PG)
 104.7
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 5
3-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2
3-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-0

