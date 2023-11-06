The New Orleans Pelicans (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Ball Arena, battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSNO.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, BSNO

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum posted 20.9 points last season, plus 5.7 assists and 4.4 boards.

Jonas Valanciunas averaged 14.1 points last season, plus 1.8 assists and 10.2 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram put up 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 39.0% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Herbert Jones averaged 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 4.1 boards.

Zion Williamson put up 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posted 24.5 points last year, plus 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists.

Jamal Murray collected 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He made 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Pelicans 115.8 Points Avg. 114.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 50.4% Field Goal % 48.0% 37.9% Three Point % 36.4%

