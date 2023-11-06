The VCU Rams (0-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

McNeese vs. VCU Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under VCU -10.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

McNeese played 15 games last season that finished with more than 145.5 points.

The Cowboys had a 144.6-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's total.

The Cowboys had 14 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.

McNeese was underdogs in 16 games last season and won five (31.2%) of those contests.

Last season, the Cowboys won one of their five games when they were an underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.

The Cowboys have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

McNeese vs. VCU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 145.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total VCU 6 19.4% 70.9 140.1 62.9 138.3 134.4 McNeese 15 50% 69.2 140.1 75.4 138.3 143.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.

McNeese put together an 8-11 ATS record and an 8-14 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

McNeese vs. VCU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) VCU 16-15-0 2-5 12-19-0 McNeese 14-16-0 3-2 15-15-0

McNeese vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

VCU McNeese 15-3 Home Record 6-8 8-3 Away Record 3-14 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-8-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.