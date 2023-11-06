McNeese vs. VCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The VCU Rams (0-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 145.5 points.
McNeese vs. VCU Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|VCU
|-10.5
|145.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
- McNeese played 15 games last season that finished with more than 145.5 points.
- The Cowboys had a 144.6-point average over/under in their matchups last year, 0.9 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Cowboys had 14 wins in 34 games against the spread last season.
- McNeese was underdogs in 16 games last season and won five (31.2%) of those contests.
- Last season, the Cowboys won one of their five games when they were an underdog by at least +450 on the moneyline.
- The Cowboys have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
McNeese vs. VCU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 145.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|VCU
|6
|19.4%
|70.9
|140.1
|62.9
|138.3
|134.4
|McNeese
|15
|50%
|69.2
|140.1
|75.4
|138.3
|143.3
Additional McNeese Insights & Trends
- The Cowboys scored an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 6.3 more points than the 62.9 the Rams gave up to opponents.
- McNeese put together an 8-11 ATS record and an 8-14 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.9 points.
McNeese vs. VCU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|VCU
|16-15-0
|2-5
|12-19-0
|McNeese
|14-16-0
|3-2
|15-15-0
McNeese vs. VCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|VCU
|McNeese
|15-3
|Home Record
|6-8
|8-3
|Away Record
|3-14
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-8-0
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.3
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-6-0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
