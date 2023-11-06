Monday's game that pits the VCU Rams (0-0) against the McNeese Cowboys (0-0) at Stuart C. Siegel Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-57 in favor of VCU, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

McNeese vs. VCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center

McNeese vs. VCU Score Prediction

Prediction: VCU 82, McNeese 57

Spread & Total Prediction for McNeese vs. VCU

Computer Predicted Spread: VCU (-24.8)

VCU (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 138.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese Performance Insights

Last season McNeese posted 69.2 points per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 75.4 points per contest (319th-ranked).

Last year the Cowboys grabbed 32 rebounds per game (163rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

McNeese ranked 313th in the nation with 11.3 dimes per game.

The Cowboys ranked 323rd in the nation with 13.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 121st with 12.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Cowboys sank 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32.5% three-point percentage (273rd-ranked).

McNeese, who was 322nd in college basketball with 8.5 treys conceded per game, allowed a 38.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which was second-worst in the country.

McNeese attempted 35.1 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 60.1% of the shots it took (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.3 threes per contest, which were 39.9% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).

