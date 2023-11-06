Mavericks vs. Magic November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Amway Center, take on the Orlando Magic (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mavericks vs. Magic Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, BSSW
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Mavericks Games
- November 1 at home vs the Bulls
- October 30 at the Grizzlies
- November 3 at the Nuggets
- October 27 at home vs the Nets
- November 8 at home vs the Raptors
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.0 assists and 8.6 rebounds last season.
- Kyrie Irving put up 27.1 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).
- Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.
- Dwight Powell collected 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero posted 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last year. He also sank 42.7% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Franz Wagner put up 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Markelle Fultz averaged 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also drained 51.4% of his shots from the floor.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.
- Last season, Cole Anthony recorded 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He made 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Mavericks vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Magic
|Mavericks
|111.4
|Points Avg.
|114.2
|114.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.1
|47.0%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|37.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.