The Dallas Mavericks (1-0), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Amway Center, take on the Orlando Magic (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Magic Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 6

Monday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, BSSW

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 8.0 assists and 8.6 rebounds last season.

Kyrie Irving put up 27.1 points last season, plus 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 40.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Grant Williams' numbers last season were 8.1 points, 4.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Dwight Powell collected 6.7 points, 4.1 boards and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero posted 20.0 points, 6.9 boards and 3.7 assists last year. He also sank 42.7% of his shots from the field and 29.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Franz Wagner put up 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Markelle Fultz averaged 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also drained 51.4% of his shots from the floor.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers last season were 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He drained 52.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 triples.

Last season, Cole Anthony recorded 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He made 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Mavericks vs. Magic Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Magic Mavericks 111.4 Points Avg. 114.2 114.0 Points Allowed Avg. 114.1 47.0% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.6% Three Point % 37.1%

