The LSU Tigers will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: TNT

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers gave up to opponents (57.9).
  • Colorado went 22-5 last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
  • Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers scored were 23 more points than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).
  • When LSU totaled more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.
  • Last season, the Tigers had a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.8% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents made.
  • The Buffaloes' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers allowed to their opponents (36%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Colorado - T-Mobile Arena
11/9/2023 Queens (NC) - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.