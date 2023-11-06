The LSU Tigers go up against the Colorado Buffaloes on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on TNT.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: TNT

LSU vs. Colorado 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes averaged 11.3 more points per game last year (69.2) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (57.9).

When Colorado allowed fewer than 82.3 points last season, it went 22-5.

Last year, the Tigers put up 23.0 more points per game (82.3) than the Buffaloes allowed (59.3).

When LSU scored more than 59.3 points last season, it went 27-1.

The Tigers made 46.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Buffaloes' 41.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Tigers had given up to their opponents (36.0%).

