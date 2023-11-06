Monday's game between the LSU Tigers (0-0) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 77-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored LSU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Mississippi Valley State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-17.7)

LSU (-17.7) Computer Predicted Total: 137.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU Performance Insights

LSU was 283rd in the nation in points scored (67.6 per game) and 199th in points allowed (70.7) last year.

The Tigers were 192nd in college basketball in rebounds per game (31.5) and 192nd in rebounds conceded (31.5) last season.

Last season LSU was ranked 237th in college basketball in assists with 12.3 per game.

The Tigers made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 200th and 259th, respectively, in college basketball.

LSU gave up 8 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.3% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 277th and 223rd, respectively, in college basketball.

LSU took 61.1% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.9% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 68.9% of LSU's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.1% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.