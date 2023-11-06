The LSU Tigers will open their 2023-24 campaign against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-28.5) 136.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-27.5) 136.5 -10000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Betting Trends (2022-23)

LSU compiled a 10-20-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Tigers games hit the over.

Mississippi Valley State went 17-11-0 ATS last year.

A total of 15 of the Delta Devils' games last year went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.