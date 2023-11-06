The LSU Tigers (0-0) battle the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

LSU vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU Stats Insights

Last season, the Tigers had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Delta Devils' opponents hit.

In games LSU shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 6-2 overall.

The Delta Devils ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 192nd.

Last year, the Tigers scored 7.2 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Delta Devils allowed (74.8).

LSU went 5-2 last season when scoring more than 74.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Home & Away Comparison

Offensively LSU performed better in home games last year, averaging 69.3 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game in away games.

The Tigers gave up 69.7 points per game last season at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.2).

In terms of three-point shooting, LSU fared better at home last season, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Upcoming Schedule