The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs play the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-10.5) 140.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-9.5) 140.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech went 15-13-0 ATS last year.

The Bulldogs won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Colorado State put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Rams games.

