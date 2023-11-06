The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) go up against the Colorado State Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Moby Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: MW Network

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.
  • Louisiana Tech compiled a 12-4 straight up record in games it shot over 44.5% from the field.
  • The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 109th.
  • The Bulldogs' 72.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Louisiana Tech went 12-5.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.
  • The Bulldogs conceded 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 away.
  • At home, Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
11/13/2023 Lyon - Thomas Assembly Center
11/16/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

