The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) go up against the Colorado State Rams (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Moby Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Louisiana Tech vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: MW Network

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Rams averaged.

Louisiana Tech compiled a 12-4 straight up record in games it shot over 44.5% from the field.

The Rams ranked 362nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked 109th.

The Bulldogs' 72.2 points per game last year were only 0.8 more points than the 71.4 the Rams gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 71.4 points last season, Louisiana Tech went 12-5.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

At home, Louisiana Tech scored 75.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.5.

The Bulldogs conceded 68.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.9 away.

At home, Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 triples per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.7). Louisiana Tech's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.8%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule