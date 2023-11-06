Will Jamie Benn find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Benn has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 21 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

