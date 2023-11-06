Grant Williams' Dallas Mavericks hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Williams totaled 18 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 124-118 win versus the Hornets.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-104)

Over 11.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-108)

Over 4.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic allowed 114 points per game last season, 15th in the NBA.

The Magic conceded 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the league.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were ranked 25th in the league last season, allowing 13 makes per game.

Grant Williams vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 24 4 4 2 0 1 0 12/18/2022 31 14 6 3 1 0 1 12/16/2022 19 7 5 0 1 0 1 10/22/2022 31 13 6 2 3 2 0

