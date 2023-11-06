When the Dallas Stars play the Boston Bruins on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Dadonov stats and insights

Dadonov has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Dadonov has no points on the power play.

Dadonov averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 27.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 21 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

