Rashid Shaheed has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 262.3 passing yards per game, third-worst in the league.

Shaheed's 38 targets have led to 23 grabs for 479 yards (and an average of 59.9 per game) and three scores.

Shaheed vs. the Bears

Shaheed vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 262.3 passing yards the Bears concede per contest makes them the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Bears' defense ranks 31st in the league with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Rashid Shaheed Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Shaheed Receiving Insights

Shaheed, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in five of eight games this season.

Shaheed has 12.5% of his team's target share (38 targets on 304 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 38 times, averaging 12.6 yards per target (third in NFL).

Shaheed has a touchdown catch in three of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has three total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With three red zone targets, Shaheed has been on the receiving end of 7.9% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Shaheed's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 3 REC / 153 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 2 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

