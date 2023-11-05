The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) take on the Dallas Mavericks (4-1) at American Airlines Center on November 5, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Hornets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 48.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

The Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at 21st.

The Mavericks score just 0.4 fewer points per game (120.8) than the Hornets give up (121.2).

When Dallas totals more than 121.2 points, it is 3-0.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks fared better at home last year, putting up 115.4 points per game, compared to 113.1 per game in road games.

Dallas allowed 112.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (115.6).

The Mavericks drained 14.9 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they averaged away from home (15.5, 37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries