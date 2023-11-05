In the Week 9 tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Eagles?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson's stat line features 25 grabs for 237 yards and two scores. He puts up 33.9 yards per game, and has been targeted on 33 occasions.

In two of seven games this season, Ferguson has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1

