Will Derek Carr Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 9?
With the New Orleans Saints squaring off against the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Derek Carr a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)
- Carr has 20 yards on 15 carries (2.5 ypg).
- In eight games, Carr has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Derek Carr Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|23
|33
|305
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|21
|36
|228
|0
|1
|3
|-4
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|13
|18
|103
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|23
|37
|127
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|18
|26
|183
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|32
|50
|353
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|33
|55
|301
|1
|1
|3
|14
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|19
|27
|310
|2
|0
|1
|-1
|0
