Derek Carr has a good matchup when his New Orleans Saints meet the Chicago Bears in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Bears give up 262.3 passing yards per game, third-worst in the NFL.

Carr has passed for 1,910 yards (238.8 yards per game) this season, as Carr has completed 64.5% of his throws (182-for-282), with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Also, Carr has produced 20 rushing yards (2.5 per game) on 15 carries.

Carr vs. the Bears

Carr vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 206 PASS YPG / PASS TD

Chicago has allowed two opposing players to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Bears have given up one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Chicago has allowed at least two touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

The Bears have allowed four opposing players to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

Carr will square off against the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears give up 262.3 passing yards per contest.

The Bears have the No. 31 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 17 this season (2.1 per game).

Derek Carr Passing Props vs. the Bears

Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)

254.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-110)

Carr Passing Insights

So far this season, Carr has gone over his passing yards prop total in four of eight opportunities.

The Saints pass on 56.4% of their plays and run on 43.6%. They are 15th in NFL play in points scored.

With 282 attempts for 1,910 passing yards, Carr is 22nd in league play with 6.8 yards per attempt.

Carr has thrown for a touchdown in six of eight games this year, with more than one TD pass twice.

He has scored eight of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (53.3%).

Carr has attempted 37 passes in the red zone (44.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Derek Carr Rushing Props vs the Bears

Rushing Yards: 1.5 (-105)

Carr Rushing Insights

Carr hit his rushing yards over twice in seven games played this season.

Carr has not found paydirt on the ground this year in eight games.

He has two carries in the red zone (4.3% of his team's 46 red zone rushes).

Carr's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Colts 10/29/2023 Week 8 19-for-27 / 310 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 33-for-55 / 301 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/15/2023 Week 6 32-for-50 / 353 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/8/2023 Week 5 18-for-26 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 10/1/2023 Week 4 23-for-37 / 127 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs

