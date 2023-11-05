When the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) and Dallas Cowboys (5-2) square off on November 5 at Lincoln Financial Field, Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott will be under center for their respective sides. Which quarterback has the advantage in this contest? Find out below.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: FOX

Dak Prescott vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Dak Prescott 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 7 Games Played 8 71.0% Completion % 68.4% 1,637 (233.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,140 (267.5) 10 Touchdowns 13 5 Interceptions 8 104 (14.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 280 (35.0) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 6

Dak Prescott Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 248.5 yards

: Over/Under 248.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Eagles Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles are 21st in the NFL in points allowed (21.5 per game) and 15th in total yards allowed (313.0 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Philadelphia's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks sixth-to-last in the league with 1,980 passing yards allowed (247.5 per game).

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Eagles' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 65.5 rushing yards allowed per game and eighth in the league with 3.8 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 25th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 43.0%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks 26th at 65.2%.

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cowboys Defensive Stats

