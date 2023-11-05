The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) host the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 in matchup between NFC East rivals at Lincoln Financial Field. Dallas is a 3-point underdog. This contest has an over/under of 47 points.

The betting trends and insights for the Eagles can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Cowboys. Before the Cowboys play the Eagles, check out their recent betting insights and trends.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline Dallas Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-3) 47 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Eagles (-3) 46 -174 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Dallas vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Dallas has five wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

The Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs this year.

Of seven Dallas games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Philadelphia has a 4-2-2 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have an ATS record of 4-2-2 as 3-point favorites or more.

Philadelphia games have gone over the point total on four of eight occasions (50%).

Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandin Cooks - - - - 35.5 (-115) - Dak Prescott 250.5 (-115) 1.5 (+105) 15.5 (-118) - - - Tony Pollard - - 53.5 (-115) - 22.5 (-115) - CeeDee Lamb - - - - 75.5 (-111) - Jake Ferguson - - - - 33.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

