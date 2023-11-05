Cowboys vs. Eagles Injury Report — Week 9
For their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 5 at 4:25 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) have 10 players on the injury report.
Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Cowboys are coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 43-20.
The Eagles knocked off the Washington Commanders 38-31 in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Questionable
|Zack Martin
|OG
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chuma Edoga
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Stephon Gilmore
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Demarcus Lawrence
|DE
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jayron Kearse
|S
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jourdan Lewis
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|Full Participation In Practice
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Boston Scott
|RB
|NIR - Personal
|Out
|Iosua Opeta
|OG
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|James Bradberry
|CB
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bradley Roby
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Milton Williams
|DT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jack Stoll
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Grant Calcaterra
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Cameron Jurgens
|OL
|Foot
|Out
Other Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click here for Commanders vs Patriots
- Click here for Vikings vs Falcons
- Click here for Colts vs Panthers
- Click here for Seahawks vs Ravens
- Click here for Rams vs Packers
Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Eagles or the Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 287.4 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, they are compiling 338.0 total yards per game, which ranks 15th.
- The Cowboys have dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in points per game (28.1) and fourth-best in points surrendered per game (17.1).
- The Cowboys' pass defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 178.6 passing yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 220.9 passing yards per game, which ranks 16th.
- In terms of rushing, Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL on offense (117.1 rushing yards per game) and 17th on defense (108.9 rushing yards allowed per contest).
- The Cowboys have generated 13 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over seven times, resulting in a +6 turnover margin, which ranks fourth-best in the NFL.
Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)
- Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Cowboys (+135)
- Total: 47 points
Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Cowboys matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.