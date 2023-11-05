For their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, November 5 at 4:25 PM , the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) have 10 players on the injury report.

Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys are coming off of a victory over the Los Angeles Rams by the score of 43-20.

The Eagles knocked off the Washington Commanders 38-31 in their last outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Neck Questionable Zack Martin OG NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Chuma Edoga OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Stephon Gilmore CB NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Johnathan Hankins DT NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Demarcus Lawrence DE NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Jayron Kearse S Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Jourdan Lewis CB NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Michael Gallup WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Philadelphia Eagles Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Boston Scott RB NIR - Personal Out Iosua Opeta OG Hip Limited Participation In Practice James Bradberry CB Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Bradley Roby CB Shoulder Out Jordan Davis DT Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Milton Williams DT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Jack Stoll TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Grant Calcaterra TE Concussion Out Jalen Carter DT Back Full Participation In Practice Cameron Jurgens OL Foot Out

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Eagles Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Eagles or the Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank third-best in the NFL with 287.4 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, they are compiling 338.0 total yards per game, which ranks 15th.

The Cowboys have dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in points per game (28.1) and fourth-best in points surrendered per game (17.1).

The Cowboys' pass defense has been paving the way for the team, as they rank fourth-best in the NFL with 178.6 passing yards ceded per game. In terms of offense, they are generating 220.9 passing yards per game, which ranks 16th.

In terms of rushing, Dallas ranks 11th in the NFL on offense (117.1 rushing yards per game) and 17th on defense (108.9 rushing yards allowed per contest).

The Cowboys have generated 13 forced turnovers this season and have turned the ball over seven times, resulting in a +6 turnover margin, which ranks fourth-best in the NFL.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Eagles (-3)

Eagles (-3) Moneyline: Eagles (-160), Cowboys (+135)

Eagles (-160), Cowboys (+135) Total: 47 points

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Cowboys matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.