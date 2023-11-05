A victory by the Dallas Cowboys over the Philadelphia Eagles is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming matchup, on Sunday, November 5 at 4:25 PM ET (at Lincoln Financial Field). For a full breakdown, regarding the spread, over/under and final score, keep scrolling.

The Eagles rank 19th in scoring defense this season (21.5 points allowed per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 28 points per game. The Cowboys have dominated on both sides of the ball this season, ranking second-best in points per game (28.1) and fourth-best in points surrendered per game (17.1).

Cowboys vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (+3) Toss Up (47) Cowboys 24, Eagles 23

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 42.6%.

Dallas has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cowboys have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Games involving the Cowboys this year have averaged 44.2 points per game, a 2.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Eagles have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Philadelphia has compiled a 4-2-2 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 4-2-2.

Philadelphia games have gone over the point total four out of eight times this season.

The over/under for this game is 47 points, 1.1 more than the average point total for Eagles games this season.

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Philadelphia 28 21.5 33 25.3 25 19.2 Dallas 28.1 17.1 37 11 21.5 21.8

