Division rivals Philadelphia (7-1) and Dallas (5-2) will meet in a matchup of NFC East teams on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 46.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Eagles/Cowboys matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Cowboys have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Eagles have been winning four times, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up three times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys have lost the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent four times in seven games this season.

In eight games this season, the Eagles have lost the second quarter four times and outscored their opponent four times.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

This season, the Cowboys have won the third quarter in four games, and they've lost the third quarter in three games.

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging 7.0 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.5 points on average in the third quarter (second-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Cowboys have been outscored in the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent five times.

The Eagles have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 7.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 8.0 points on average in that quarter.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Cowboys have been leading after the first half in three games, have been behind after the first half in three games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

In eight games this season, the Eagles have been winning after the first half five times and have trailed after the first half three times.

2nd Half

Out of seven games this season, the Cowboys have won the second half three times (3-0 record in those games), been outscored three times (1-2), and tied one time (1-0).

The Eagles have won the second half in five games this season (5-0 in those contests), lost the second half in one game (0-1), and they've been knotted up in the second half in two games (2-0).

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 14.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.5 points on average in the second half.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.