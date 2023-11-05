Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints meet the Chicago Bears in Week 9 at Caesars Superdome, where they'll be up against Jaylon Johnson and the Chicago Bears defense. For more stats and analysis on the Saints receivers' matchup against the Bears' secondary, see below.

Saints vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

CBS

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 57.7 7.2 34 95 9.25

Chris Olave vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave's 517 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 77 times and has registered 44 receptions and one touchdown.

Looking at the passing game, New Orleans is averaging 243.1 yards (1,945 total), which is the eighth-best number in the league.

The Saints are 15th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 21.4.

New Orleans has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 38 times game, which is fifth in the NFL.

The Saints have made 38 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 11th in the NFL. They throw the ball 45.2% of the time in the red zone.

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 18 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, giving up the second-most passing yards in the NFL with 2,098 (262.3 per game). It also ranks 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1).

So far this season, the Bears' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 29th in the league with 27.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 26th with 2,728 total yards allowed (341 per game).

Chicago has given up over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.

Chris Olave vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 77 23 Def. Targets Receptions 44 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 517 18 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.6 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 182 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 1 2 Interceptions

