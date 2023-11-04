The No. 5 Washington Huskies (8-0) are 3.5-point favorites on the road versus the No. 24 USC Trojans (7-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a strong pass game, with the Huskies first in passing yards per game, and the Trojans seventh. An over/under of 76.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Washington vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Washington vs. USC Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Washington vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Washington vs. USC Betting Trends

Washington has put together a 3-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

USC has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this season.

Washington & USC 2023 Futures Odds

Washington To Win the National Champ. +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600 To Win the Pac-12 +140 Bet $100 to win $140 USC To Win the Pac-12 +650 Bet $100 to win $650

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.