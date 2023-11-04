Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vernon Parish Today - November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:30 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Vernon Parish, Louisiana is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Vernon Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 4
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
