AAC rivals meet when the No. 21 Tulane Green Wave (7-1) visit the East Carolina Pirates (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Tulane is favored by 17 points. The contest's over/under is 47.

Tulane is totaling 405.9 yards per game offensively this year (58th in the FBS), and is allowing 332.8 yards per game (31st) on the other side of the ball. East Carolina has been struggling offensively, ranking 11th-worst in the FBS with 18.6 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 26.3 points per contest (73rd-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Tulane vs East Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tulane -17 -110 -110 47 -110 -110 -900 +575

Looking to place a bet on Tulane vs. East Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Tulane Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Green Wave rank -26-worst with 433 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 60th by giving up 354.3 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

Over the Green Wave's last three games, they rank 65th in scoring offense (32 points per game) and sixth-worst in scoring defense (25.7 points per game surrendered).

Over Tulane's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 97th in passing offense (238.7 passing yards per game) and -89-worst in passing defense (284.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

The Green Wave's run defense has been wreaking havoc on opposing offenses over the last three games, ranking 16th-best by giving up just 70 rushing yards per game. Offensively, they rank 57th in the FBS during that three-game period (194.3 rushing yards per game).

Over their last three games, the Green Wave have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Tulane's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

Tulane Betting Records & Stats

Tulane is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Green Wave have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Tulane has hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Tulane has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.

Tulane has played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Green Wave's implied win probability is 90.0%.

Bet on Tulane to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has been a dual threat for Tulane so far this season. He has 1,384 passing yards, completing 71.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 231 yards (28.9 ypg) on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 141 times for 772 yards (96.5 per game), scoring five times.

Lawrence Keys III's 516 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 51 times and has registered 29 receptions and six touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 50.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jha'Quan Jackson has compiled 22 receptions for 373 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Darius Hodges has 5.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 16 tackles.

Tulane's tackle leader, Jesus Machado, has 54 tackles and one interception this year.

Lance Robinson leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 19 tackles and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.