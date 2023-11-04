When the Alcorn State Braves play the Southern Jaguars at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our computer model predicts the Braves will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-3.9) 37.2 Alcorn State 21, Southern 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 SWAC Predictions

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record last season.

Jaguars games hit the over four out of 10 times last year.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, just two of Braves games went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 20.5 19.8 21.5 13.3 19.5 26.3 Southern 23.3 16.3 24.2 19.6 18.5 7.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.