Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Fancy a bet on Hintz in the Stars-Canucks game? Use our stats and information below.

Roope Hintz vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz's plus-minus this season, in 14:49 per game on the ice, is -1.

Hintz has netted a goal in a game four times this year in eight games played, including multiple goals once.

Hintz has a point in seven games this season (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

Hintz has an assist in five of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hintz's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Hintz has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hintz Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 22 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 8 Games 3 11 Points 1 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

