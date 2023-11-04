Our computer model predicts the Penn State Nittany Lions will defeat the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 4 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at SECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Penn State vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Penn State (-8.5) Toss Up (50.5) Penn State 31, Maryland 20

Penn State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nittany Lions' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Against the spread, the Nittany Lions are 5-2-0 this year.

In games they were favored in by 8.5 points or more so far this season, the Penn State has gone 5-1 against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have played seven games this year and four of them have gone over the total.

Penn State games this season have posted an average total of 46.9, which is 3.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Terrapins.

The Terrapins' ATS record is 3-5-0 this year.

Maryland has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 8.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Four of the Terrapins' eight games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average total for Maryland games this season is 0.9 more points than the point total of 50.5 for this outing.

Nittany Lions vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Penn State 38.9 11.5 45.6 9.2 27.7 15.3 Maryland 32.6 20.4 37.2 16.8 25.0 26.3

