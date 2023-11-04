The Atlanta Hawks (0-1), on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, take on the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSNO, BSSE

Pelicans Players to Watch

Per game, CJ McCollum provided points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas posted 14.1 points, 10.2 boards and 1.8 assists. He also posted 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Ingram's stats last season included 24.7 points, 5.5 boards and 5.8 assists per contest. He drained 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Herbert Jones recorded 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He drained 46.9% of his shots from the field.

Zion Williamson's numbers last season were 26.0 points, 7.0 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. He drained 60.8% of his shots from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averaged 26.2 points, 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists last year, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.4% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists last year, shooting 46.4% from the field and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Clint Capela recorded 12.0 points, 0.9 assists and 11.0 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter averaged 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pelicans Hawks 114.4 Points Avg. 118.4 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 48.0% Field Goal % 48.3% 36.4% Three Point % 35.2%

